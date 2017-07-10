FBI, Law Enforcement Searching Property in Samantha Burns Case

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) - The FBI, along with the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office and the Huntington Police Department are searching a piece of property in Lawrence County, Ohio in regards to the Samantha Burns case.

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office says that they are assisting the investigation with the FBI, along with HPD, on Booth Eaton Road in Chesapeake this afternoon.

At this time, it is unknown what exactly they are searching for.

Samantha Burns was 19 when she went missing in November 2002.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.