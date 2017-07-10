Several Arrested in Huntington After Warrants Targeting Drug Operations

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Several people were arrested Monday, July 10, as a result of two search warrants that targeted a Georgia-based drug trafficking organization operating in Huntington.

According to a press release, the Huntington Police Department’s Special Investigations Bureau, with support from the SWAT Team, executed a search warrant in the 200 block of West 6th Avenue.

Alphonso Clyde, 39, and Jarrel Scott, 33, both of Macon, Georgia, were arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Upon a search at police headquarters, Scott was found to have a bag containing suspected crack cocaine tied to his crotch.

The Special Investigations Bureau and SWAT Team executed a second search warrant in the 2500 block of 4th Avenue.

Hakeem Rashad Mack, 24, also of Macon, Georgia, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Aaron Eugene Gue, 30, of Huntington was also charged with maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of sale of a controlled substance, and Diana Lee Coleman, 38, of Huntington, was arrested on a warrant for shoplifting.

Child Protective Services removed a child from the home and Animal Control officers took custody of two dogs.

Additional suspects tied to this organization are currently being sought. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911 or the Huntington Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.