Several Arrested in Huntington After Warrants Targeting Drug Ope - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Several Arrested in Huntington After Warrants Targeting Drug Operations

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Several people were arrested Monday, July 10, as a result of two search warrants that targeted a Georgia-based drug trafficking organization operating in Huntington.

According to a press release, the Huntington Police Department’s Special Investigations Bureau, with support from the SWAT Team, executed a search warrant in the 200 block of West 6th Avenue.

Alphonso Clyde, 39, and Jarrel Scott, 33, both of Macon, Georgia, were arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Upon a search at police headquarters, Scott was found to have a bag containing suspected crack cocaine tied to his crotch.

The Special Investigations Bureau and SWAT Team executed a second search warrant in the 2500 block of 4th Avenue.

Hakeem Rashad Mack, 24, also of Macon, Georgia, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Aaron Eugene Gue, 30, of Huntington was also charged with maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of sale of a controlled substance, and Diana Lee Coleman, 38, of Huntington, was arrested on a warrant for shoplifting.

Child Protective Services removed a child from the home and Animal Control officers took custody of two dogs.

Additional suspects tied to this organization are currently being sought. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911 or the Huntington Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Several Arrested in Huntington After Warrants Targeting Drug Operations

    Several Arrested in Huntington After Warrants Targeting Drug Operations

    Monday, July 10 2017 4:02 PM EDT2017-07-10 20:02:30 GMT
    HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Several people were arrested Monday, July 10, as a result of two search warrants that targeted a Georgia-based drug trafficking organization operating in Huntington. According to a press release, the Huntington Police Department’s Special Investigations Bureau, with support from the SWAT Team, executed a search warrant in the 200 block of West 6th Avenue. Alphonso Clyde, 39, and Jarrel Scott, 33, both of Macon, Georgia, were arrested and charged w...
    HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Several people were arrested Monday, July 10, as a result of two search warrants that targeted a Georgia-based drug trafficking organization operating in Huntington. According to a press release, the Huntington Police Department’s Special Investigations Bureau, with support from the SWAT Team, executed a search warrant in the 200 block of West 6th Avenue. Alphonso Clyde, 39, and Jarrel Scott, 33, both of Macon, Georgia, were arrested and charged w...

  • 2 Arrested from Michigan on Drug-Related Charges

    2 Arrested from Michigan on Drug-Related Charges

    Monday, July 10 2017 2:05 PM EDT2017-07-10 18:05:31 GMT
    WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two suspects from Michigan have been arrested on drug-related charges in Wayne County. According to a press release, the Wayne County Sheriff's Department announced the arrest of two suspects made just after midnight Sunday in the Westmoreland area of Spring Valley. The Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit had been investigating two men from Pontiac Michigan and after a traffic stop; Demetrius Dixon and Jawaan Stovall were arrested and charged with Po...
    WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two suspects from Michigan have been arrested on drug-related charges in Wayne County. According to a press release, the Wayne County Sheriff's Department announced the arrest of two suspects made just after midnight Sunday in the Westmoreland area of Spring Valley. The Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit had been investigating two men from Pontiac Michigan and after a traffic stop; Demetrius Dixon and Jawaan Stovall were arrested and charged with Po...

  • Authorities: Toddler Killed For Drinking Milk From Jug

    Authorities: Toddler Killed For Drinking Milk From Jug

    Monday, July 10 2017 11:41 AM EDT2017-07-10 15:41:09 GMT

     Authorities say a 3-year-old boy was beaten to death with a plastic rod because he drank milk from a jug.

     Authorities say a 3-year-old boy was beaten to death with a plastic rod because he drank milk from a jug.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:26:49 GMT

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

  • SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    Monday, July 3 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-07-03 19:12:04 GMT
    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 
    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 

  • Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.