Several Arrested in Huntington After Warrants Targeting Drug Operations

Authorities say a 3-year-old boy was beaten to death with a plastic rod because he drank milk from a jug.
Authorities say a 3-year-old boy was beaten to death with a plastic rod because he drank milk from a jug.
A couple is charged with several felonies after police say the man used a stun gun on three toddlers.
A couple is charged with several felonies after police say the man used a stun gun on three toddlers.
Authorities in Kentucky are searching for two inmates who they say walked away from a minimum security prison.
Authorities in Kentucky are searching for two inmates who they say walked away from a minimum security prison.
The crimes occurred late last year, according to the police report.
The crimes occurred late last year, according to the police report.
According to a criminal complaint filed with magistrate court says Donnie Lee Booth, 35, of St. Albans is facing multiple charges. Booth allegedly threatened to beat a South Charleston police officer at Thomas Memorial Hospital on July 8, 2017. The South Charleston Police were called to assist Thomas Memorial Hospital security. Booth was allegedly making threats and causing a disturbance.
According to a criminal complaint filed with magistrate court says Donnie Lee Booth, 35, of St. Albans is facing multiple charges. Booth allegedly threatened to beat a South Charleston police officer at Thomas Memorial Hospital on July 8, 2017. The South Charleston Police were called to assist Thomas Memorial Hospital security. Booth was allegedly making threats and causing a disturbance.
Attorneys that represented Richwood residents in a lawsuit against the Nicholas County Board of Education, have now filed a motion in the Board's suit against the state.
Attorneys that represented Richwood residents in a lawsuit against the Nicholas County Board of Education, have now filed a motion in the Board's suit against the state.
HAMILTON CO., OH (WCMH) — A mass shooting near Cincinnati has left one person dead and several others — including children — injured. It happened overnight on Capstan Drive in Colerain Township. According to NBC affiliate WLWT, at least nine people were shot, including three children. One woman died from her injuries. Another woman, who was pregnant, was shot in the leg.
HAMILTON CO., OH (WCMH) — A mass shooting near Cincinnati has left one person dead and several others — including children — injured. It happened overnight on Capstan Drive in Colerain Township. According to NBC affiliate WLWT, at least nine people were shot, including three children. One woman died from her injuries. Another woman, who was pregnant, was shot in the leg.
Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.
Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.
Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.
Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Stay with 13 News on this developing news story.
Stay with 13 News on this developing news story.
Children services is still investigating to determine the future for the child.
Children services is still investigating to determine the future for the child.
The crimes occurred late last year, according to the police report.
The crimes occurred late last year, according to the police report.
Authorities say a 3-year-old boy was beaten to death with a plastic rod because he drank milk from a jug.
Authorities say a 3-year-old boy was beaten to death with a plastic rod because he drank milk from a jug.
HAMILTON CO., OH (WCMH) — A mass shooting near Cincinnati has left one person dead and several others — including children — injured. It happened overnight on Capstan Drive in Colerain Township. According to NBC affiliate WLWT, at least nine people were shot, including three children. One woman died from her injuries. Another woman, who was pregnant, was shot in the leg.
HAMILTON CO., OH (WCMH) — A mass shooting near Cincinnati has left one person dead and several others — including children — injured. It happened overnight on Capstan Drive in Colerain Township. According to NBC affiliate WLWT, at least nine people were shot, including three children. One woman died from her injuries. Another woman, who was pregnant, was shot in the leg.
In extreme cases, the affected area needed to be amputated.
In extreme cases, the affected area needed to be amputated.
Authorities in Kentucky are searching for two inmates who they say walked away from a minimum security prison.
Authorities in Kentucky are searching for two inmates who they say walked away from a minimum security prison.
They lived together until she passed away at home in 2002.
They lived together until she passed away at home in 2002.
A couple is charged with several felonies after police say the man used a stun gun on three toddlers.
A couple is charged with several felonies after police say the man used a stun gun on three toddlers.