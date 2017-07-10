All Lanes of I-64 Closed Due to Crash that Resulted in Vehicle Fire

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Dispatchers say that a crash has led to a vehicle fire on Interstate 64 in Putnam County, which has closed the interstate down.

The accident was reported around 4:15 p.m. on Interstate 64 westbound near mile marker 40 in between the Teays Valley and Scott Depot exits.

Dispatchers say that a rear-end style collision led to one of the vehicles catching fire.

That vehicle is fully-engulfed, and crews are on the scene working to put the flames out.

No injuries were reported in the incident but expect heavy delays due to the interstate being closed.

Teays Valley Fire, Nitro Fire, and Putnam County EMS have responded to the scene.

We have a crew headed to the scene, and we will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.