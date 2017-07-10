BREAKING: WVBOE votes to deny Nicholas County schools consolidat - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

BREAKING: WVBOE votes to deny Nicholas County schools consolidation

Posted:

The West Virginia Board of Education has voted 6-1 to deny Nicholas County Schools's request for consolidation.

RELATED: http://www.tristateupdate.com/story/35656157/richwood-residents-file-motion-innicholas-county-boe-lawsuit-against-wv

