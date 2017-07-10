WVBOE votes to deny Nicholas County schools consolidation

UPDATE (7/10/17) 10:00 PM

In an emergency meeting, the West Virginia Board of Education voted 6-1 to deny Nicholas County's request for consolidation. In June the state already voted down the plan, but since then, the Nicholas County Board of Education filed a lawsuit against the state for their decision.

The state board was hoping to resolve the matter outside the courtroom Monday, but Nicholas County's Board said they're not interested in compromising.

The Nicholas County School Issues has been an emotional and divisive issue for more than a year now. Three Nicholas schools were destroyed in deadly floods last year. Since then the Nicholas County Board of Education decided not to rebuild those three schools, but instead take FEMA money and build a large consolidated campus in Summersville. Monday night the West Virginia Board of Education said they're not happy with the plan.

"It's a huge relief. I've gotta tell you coming down here to these things the PTSD from the flood. You come down here, you never know honestly in a court of law or public body like that, what is going to happen. There's just no way to know," Dr. Bob Henry Baber, Richwood's mayor, explained.

The state offered to work with the county to come up with a compromise, but Nicholas County's President Gus Penix says his Board has made their decision.

"We have to maintain schools for the entire population. We are declining rather rapidly. We have 14 schools open, it is going to be impossible for this school system to continue to maintain those schools,"" Penix said.

"We offered today, we tried to offer to expedite a plan with the SBA president, me and the President of the Nicholas County Board. We talked to them ahead of time and get this done, and they said no they weren't interested," West Virginia Board of Education President Thomas Campbell told 13 News.

The State Board feels Nicholas County has not seriously considered alternative plans to best serve both flooded communities.

"You've gotta remember as we pointed out- 76% of Nicholas' funding is coming from the state tax payers. So I certainly believe in local decisions, but local decisions in my book need to show local input from all affected citizens," President Campbell added.

"During the closure hearing, there were many many questions and they didn't answer any of them. And I told them I thought that was a mistake because people want to know what's going on. They're not out there to listen to the doom and gloom- there out there to find out what's going on with their kids," retired teacher and life-long Richwood resident John Estep.

The first hearing in the Nicholas County lawsuit is scheduled for Tuesday morning. Judge Duke Bloom will hear arguments as to why the matter should go to trial.

Superintendent Tetrick ends presentation saying she believes consolidation is still best long-term plan for Nicholas Co #NCBOEhearing — WOWK/Alyssa Meisner (@wowkalyssa) July 10, 2017

NC BOE was asked to gather stakeholders to discuss the WV BOE's proposal & school options. No alternatives were discussed #NCBOEhearing — WOWK/Alyssa Meisner (@wowkalyssa) July 10, 2017

When asked by WV BOE if NC BOE would consider any school alternatives- board President Gus Penix says the board already voted #NCBOEhearing — WOWK/Alyssa Meisner (@wowkalyssa) July 10, 2017