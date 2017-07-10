Students cautioned to think before they borrow money for school - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Students cautioned to think before they borrow money for school

CHARLESTON, WV -

Students will be heading back to college for the fall semester in just a matter of weeks. 

As families work on planning for the expense the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission is offering advice when it comes to student loans. 

While student loans are often a crucial part of earning a degree there are some ways to cut costs long term. 

The number one tip is to choose federal direct subsidized loans over other types of loans. 

Also borrow only what is crucial rather than accepting all of the loans offered.  

Some other tips are to take at least 15 credit hours per semester to finish on time and work closely with financial aid advisors. 

