AG Patrick Morrisey Enters West Virginia U.S. Senate Race

Congressman Evan Jenkins is also running for the GOP nomination

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is now a candidate for the United State Senate, declaring for the republican primary.

"I know how to save money and run a tight ship. My office saved 4 million dollars, simply by creating the state's first ever disability fraud unit," said Atty. Gen Patrick Morrisey, (R) Candidate for U.S. Senate.

Not everyone is a fan of Morrisey getting into the Senate race. Third District Congressman Evan Jenkins is also in the Republican primary, and says Morrisey is risking the loss of the Attorney General's office, should he win.

"We know Jim Justice, without a single vote from a single West Virginian, Jim Justice would get to put in - probably a liberal Democrat - in replacing Patrick Morrisey," said Rep. Evan Jenkins, (R) Candidate for U.S. Senate.

One downside for Republicans is that the primary could be very expensive, and have a nasty, negative tone. The party believes it can overcome that.

"The key is for Republicans, following the primary, to be united. We have one enemy and that enemy's name is Joe Manchin, and he's stood against West Virginia," said Conrad Lucas, Chairman, West Virginia Republican Party.

But Manchin still carries a lot of weight in West Virginia, having been elected to statewide office on five different occasions.

"I think Senator Manchin has been good for West Virginia. He ignores partisan politics and plays kind of the moderate role in the Senate there that we really need in the United States," said Del. Andrew Robinson, (D) Kanawha.

Manchin will face Paula Jean Swearengin in a Democratic Primary. Jenkins and Morrisey face former coal miner Bo Copley on the GOP side.

"From a national perspective, many political analysts believe the West Virginia Senate race will be one of the most competitive and expensive next year," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.