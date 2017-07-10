Concerns Mounting Over Teens Snorting Chocolate - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Concerns Mounting Over Teens Snorting Chocolate

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
(WTNH) — A warning for parents is being issued about teens snorting chocolate to get high.

The stimulant is called Coco Loko, and is a chocolate based powder. The substance contains some of the same ingredients found in energy drinks.

The makers claim it produces a state of euphoria similar to ecstasy.

The scary part is that the powder is inexpensive and is widely available. At this time, it is also perfectly legal.

The United States Food and Drug Administration is unsure if this falls under its jurisdiction yet, saying it needs to look at product labeling, marketing information, and any other information about the product’s intended use.

