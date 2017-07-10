One Person Injured in Charleston Shooting

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured in a shooting in Charleston Monday night.

The shooting was reported around 10 p.m. on the 400 block of Elm Street in Charleston.

Dispatchers say that one man was found in an alley with two gunshot wounds to the back.

He was conscious and alert when deputies arrived.

Police are looking for silver two-door sports car with tinted windows, that was last seen on the 700 block of 6th Street in Charleston heading west.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.