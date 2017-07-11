Chick-fil-A to give away free food if you dress like a cow

What would you do for a free chicken sandwich?

If dressing up like a cow is on that list, then you might want to do so and stop by Chick-fil-A today.

The national fast food chain is offering free food as part of its annual “Cow Appreciation Day”.

All you have to do is dress up like a cow–or wear “any sort of cow apparel”–and stop by a Chick-fil-A location between open and 7 p.m. and you will receive a free entree, according to the company.

There will be an active Cow Appreciation Day Snapchat filter, allowing guests to share their experience with friends and family.

Chick-fil-A introduced Cow Appreciation Day in 2005 and says participation has grown every year since.