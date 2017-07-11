7-Eleven celebrates 90th birthday with free Slurpees - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

7-Eleven celebrates 90th birthday with free Slurpees

7-Eleven Photo 7-Eleven Photo

IRVING, Texas (KXAN) — Get ready for free slurpees on Tuesday at participating 7-Eleven convenience stores nationwide.

The Irving, Texas-based company is also having a big birthday this year as it turns 90. And continuing a tradition it began in 2002, the company will give away an expected 9 million free small Slurpees from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. while supplies last.

Slurpee fans can try the new Cotton Candy flavor or one of their favorites. If you want to get really on board with Slurpee week, you can get 11 free Slurpee drinks for free buy purchasing seven Slurpees between July 12-18 and by scanning the 7-Eleven mobile app.

But watch out for brain freezes, you must enjoy your bounty of Slurpees by Aug. 31.

For more on Slurpee week visit 7-eleven.com.

