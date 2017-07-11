Charleston Lowe's Evacuated after Gas Leak Reported - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Charleston Lowe's Evacuated after Gas Leak Reported

Posted:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A gas leak was reported at a Lowe's in Charleston, West Virginia this morning.

According to Metro 911, the Lowe's was evacuated at around 10:12 AM on July 11th, 2017.

The Charleston Fire Department is responding to the gas leak at the MacCorkle Avenue Lowe's.

We have a crew headed to the scene, and we will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

