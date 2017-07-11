Charleston Police Department Gets New Chief

The Charleston Police Department is getting a new Chief of Police.
The Charleston Police Department is getting a new Chief of Police.
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is now a candidate for the United State Senate, declaring for the republican primary. "I know how to save money and run a tight ship. My office saved 4 million dollars, simply by creating the state's first ever disability fraud unit," said Atty. Gen Patrick Morrisey, (R) Candidate for U.S. Senate. Not everyone is a fan of Morrisey getting into the Senate race. Third District Congressman Evan Jenkins is also in the Republican ...
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is now a candidate for the United State Senate, declaring for the republican primary. "I know how to save money and run a tight ship. My office saved 4 million dollars, simply by creating the state's first ever disability fraud unit," said Atty. Gen Patrick Morrisey, (R) Candidate for U.S. Senate. Not everyone is a fan of Morrisey getting into the Senate race. Third District Congressman Evan Jenkins is also in the Republican ...
West Virginia's Republican Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has announced his candidacy for the US Senate in West Virginia against Democrat Senator Joe Manchin.
West Virginia's Republican Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has announced his candidacy for the US Senate in West Virginia against Democrat Senator Joe Manchin.
WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump said Sunday that "it is time to move forward in working constructively with Russia" after his lengthy meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Germany. But he is still avoiding the question of whether he accepts Putin's denial that Russia was responsible for meddling in the 2016 election.
WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump said Sunday that "it is time to move forward in working constructively with Russia" after his lengthy meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Germany. But he is still avoiding the question of whether he accepts Putin's denial that Russia was responsible for meddling in the 2016 election.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, says she hopes to find “compromises and answers.”
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, says she hopes to find “compromises and answers.”
After touring one of the few recently built coal-fired power plants in the U.S., Energy Secretary Rick Perry says they're important for the country's future.
After touring one of the few recently built coal-fired power plants in the U.S., Energy Secretary Rick Perry says they're important for the country's future.
“A lot of people interfere. It’s been happening for a long time,” Trump said in Poland.
“A lot of people interfere. It’s been happening for a long time,” Trump said in Poland.
Lottery transfers to the state reached a record level of $251.6 million.
Lottery transfers to the state reached a record level of $251.6 million.
The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act officially goes into effect Wednesday, but it could be years before citizens are able to use marijuana as a medical treatment option in the Mountain State.
The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act officially goes into effect Wednesday, but it could be years before citizens are able to use marijuana as a medical treatment option in the Mountain State.
Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.
Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.
Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.
Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
People across West Virginia are searching for a couple who got married at Hawk's Nest last year.
People across West Virginia are searching for a couple who got married at Hawk's Nest last year.
During the stop, the K-9 alerted officers to possible drugs in the vehicle.
During the stop, the K-9 alerted officers to possible drugs in the vehicle.
In the video a dog is seen approaching the officer in the north Minneapolis yard.
In the video a dog is seen approaching the officer in the north Minneapolis yard.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) - The FBI, along with the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office and the Huntington Police Department are searching a piece of property in Lawrence County, Ohio in regards to the Samantha Burns case. The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office says that they are assisting the investigation with the FBI, along with HPD, on Booth Eaton Road in Chesapeake this afternoon. At this time, it is unknown what exactly they are searching for. Samantha Burns was 19 when she wen...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) - The FBI, along with the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office and the Huntington Police Department are searching a piece of property in Lawrence County, Ohio in regards to the Samantha Burns case. The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office says that they are assisting the investigation with the FBI, along with HPD, on Booth Eaton Road in Chesapeake this afternoon. At this time, it is unknown what exactly they are searching for. Samantha Burns was 19 when she wen...
Strangers on a beach formed an 80-person human chain to rescue nine members of family who had been caught in a riptide and pulled too far from shore.
Strangers on a beach formed an 80-person human chain to rescue nine members of family who had been caught in a riptide and pulled too far from shore.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured in a shooting in Charleston Monday night. The shooting was reported around 10 p.m. on the 400 block of Elm Street in Charleston. Dispatchers say that one man was found in an alley with two gunshot wounds to the back. He was conscious and alert when deputies arrived. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured in a shooting in Charleston Monday night. The shooting was reported around 10 p.m. on the 400 block of Elm Street in Charleston. Dispatchers say that one man was found in an alley with two gunshot wounds to the back. He was conscious and alert when deputies arrived. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
The man is being held in lieu of a $750,000 secured bond.
The man is being held in lieu of a $750,000 secured bond.
Burch was booked into the Sullivan County Jail on July 6.
Burch was booked into the Sullivan County Jail on July 6.