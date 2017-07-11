Pedestrian Struck in South Charleston

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Crews are on the scene of an accident involving a pedestrian in South Charleston this morning.

Dispatchers tell 13 News that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near the 4000 block of MacCorkle Ave. SW in South Charleston.

The pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital, and their condition is unknown.

The South Charleston Police Department, South Charleston Fire Department, and Kanawha County Emergency Services are responding.

