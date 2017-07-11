Beachgoers form human chain to rescue drowning family - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Beachgoers form human chain to rescue drowning family

Posted: Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Strangers on a Florida beach formed an 80-person human chain to rescue nine members of family who had been caught in a riptide and pulled too far from shore.

Roberta Ursrey and her family were enjoying the day at M.B. Miller County Pier on the Gulf of Mexico when she noticed her sons were missing, the Panama City News Herald reported . She went looking for them and soon heard them screaming from the water that they were trapped by the current.

Others warned her not to go in the water, but Ursrey, her mother and five other family members swam to the boys’ aid, but then found themselves also trapped in 15-feet of water.

Jessica Simmons, who had stopped with her husband at the beach for dinner, had just found a discarded boogie board when she saw people pointing at the water. She thought they were pointing at a shark, but when she realized people were drowning, she jumped on the board and began swimming toward Ursrey’s family.

“These people are not drowning today,” Simmons remembers telling herself. “It’s not happening. We are going to get them out.”

Meanwhile, Simmons’ husband and some other men started a human chain to bring everyone back to shore. Some couldn’t swim, so stayed in shallow water. Eventually, about 80 people were involved and got to within feet of the family.

Simmons, her husband and some others then towed the family to the chain, which passed them back to shore.

Ursrey’s mother suffered a major heart attack during the ordeal and remains hospitalized. A nephew suffered a broken hand. Otherwise, everyone was safe.

“I am so grateful,” Ursrey said. “These people were God’s angels that were in the right place at the right time. I owe my life and my family’s life to them. Without them, we wouldn’t be here.”

Simmons said she was impressed by everyone working together to rescue the family.

“It’s so cool to see how we have our own lives and we’re constantly at a fast pace, but when somebody needs help, everybody drops everything and helps,” Simmons told the newspaper. “That was really inspiring to see that we still have that.

“With everything going on in the world, we still have humanity,” she added.

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:26:49 GMT

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

  • SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    Monday, July 3 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-07-03 19:12:04 GMT
    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 
    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 

  • Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Photographer Searches for Couple Married in WV

    Photographer Searches for Couple Married in WV

    Monday, July 10 2017 3:39 PM EDT2017-07-10 19:39:21 GMT
    Photo Credit: PatricianSnapsPhoto Credit: PatricianSnaps

    People across West Virginia are searching for a couple who got married at Hawk's Nest last year.

    People across West Virginia are searching for a couple who got married at Hawk's Nest last year.

  • 125 pounds of liquid meth valued at $10.8 million found by K-9 unit

    125 pounds of liquid meth valued at $10.8 million found by K-9 unit

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 3:16 AM EDT2017-07-11 07:16:05 GMT
    Sweetwater Police DepartmentSweetwater Police Department

    During the stop, the K-9 alerted officers to possible drugs in the vehicle.

    During the stop, the K-9 alerted officers to possible drugs in the vehicle.

  • Officer shoots two dogs in fenced-in backyard

    Officer shoots two dogs in fenced-in backyard

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 7:27 AM EDT2017-07-11 11:27:37 GMT
    KAREKARE

    In the video a dog is seen approaching the officer in the north Minneapolis yard.

    In the video a dog is seen approaching the officer in the north Minneapolis yard.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.