Cedar Point offering BOGO tickets for limited time

SANDUSKY, OH (WCMH) — Hey, roller coaster fans! For a limited time, you can get one ticket free when you buy one admission ticket to Cedar Point.

The “Christmas in July” offer from Cedar Point is for two single-day admission tickets for $67, but you need to visit the park between July 15 and July 31.

The tickets are only available online and the sale ends July 12.

To purchase tickets click here: Cedar Point Christmas in July

So, Merry Christmas to all you roller coaster lovers out there!