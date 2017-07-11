One Person Injured After Shooting in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured after a shooting in Charleston.

Dispatchers say that a person was dropped off in the parking lot of Women and Children's Hospital just after 1pm.

The victim walked inside the hospital, saying he had been shot. The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

Dispatchers indicate that the shooting may have occurred on the West Side of Charleston, possibly on Maryland Avenue.

Charleston Police is investigating.

We have a crew headed to the scene, and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.