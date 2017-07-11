Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. Arrested for Domestic Battery and Assau - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. Arrested for Domestic Battery and Assault

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A famous celebrity has been arrested for a charge of domestic violence.

According to a criminal complaint, Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., 42, was arrested on charges of domestic battery and domestic assault.

Murphy Jr. won the 6th season of America's Got Talent in 2011.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

