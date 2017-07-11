Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. Releases Statement, Claims Self Defense - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. Releases Statement, Claims Self Defense in Domestic Battery & Assault Arrest

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) -

UPDATE (7/11/17 5:00 PM):

Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.'s Manger, Burke Allen, released the following statement on behalf of Landau:

“An unfortunate incident occurred at my home Monday evening.  

My girlfriend and her friends and family she had invited over had trashed the home. This has happened several times previously while I was away on tour.

I asked them all to leave, a heated argument happened between us and she began destroying things with a golf club. She then attacked me with the golf club-and a knife. In defending myself, she obtained some bruises and swelling on her face. I did not strike her.  She filed a complaint against me anyway. 

I was raised to respect women, and if not provoked and feeling I was in danger, I would never have defended myself in this manner.  I am very sorry for the way domestic incident was handled. 

I apologize to my fans everywhere and to the people of Logan County and West Virginia for this incident. It should never have happened.”

ORIGINAL:

A local celebrity has been arrested for a charge of domestic violence.

According to a criminal complaint, Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., 42, was arrested on charges of domestic battery and domestic assault.

On Monday, deputies received a domestic complaint from dispatchers advising that a female victim was physically assaulted by Murphy Jr.

Deputies traveled to the hospital where the victim was receiving medical care and saw swelling and bruising near the victim's left eye, as well as swelling on the victim's head.

The victim said that there was a verbal altercation between she and Murphy Jr. and says that Murphy Jr. slapped her face and struck her in the face with a golf club. He then proceeded to slam her to the ground and hit her head on the concrete side walk according to the victim.

Deputies traveled to the Whitman area of Logan County where the victim said the incident took place and found a golf club in the living room of the residence. Murphy Jr.'s six month old infant child was present during the incident.

Murphy Jr. won the 6th season of America's Got Talent in 2011.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

