Fayette County Woman Arrested on Child Neglect Charges

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) - Charges of gross child neglect are filed against a Fayette County woman.

Around 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, a child, 2, was found walking along Saturday Road in the Victor area. Sheriff's deputies raced to the scene, found the child, but were unable to immediately identify who the parents were or who was taking care of the child. Child Protective Services was called.

Corporal Rachel Stephens investigated what happened. The mother of the child called Fayette County 911 to report her child missing. The investigation further revealed the child was missing for at least an hour before the mother noticed the child missing. The toddler walked over a mile from the home walking beside and in the road.

Child Protective Services placed this child with the child's Grandparents. The Mother of this child was identified as Raven Lee Hill, age 26, of Victor. She was arrested and charged with the felony offense of Gross Child Neglect Creating the Risk of Serious Bodily Injury. She was arraigned in the Fayette County Magistrate Court and remanded to the Southern Regional Jail in lieu of a $10,000.00 bond.

This incident remains under investigation by Corporal Rachel Stephens of the Danese Detachment of the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.

"This type of gross child neglect is completely unacceptable," said Sheriff Fridley. "This two year-old child was gone for at least an hour- and probably much longer- before the Mother even noticed that the child was missing. I shudder to think of the numerous ways in which this innocent child could have been seriously injured or killed while wandering more than a mile from the residence."



