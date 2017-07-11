Juvenile found deceased in Nicholas County residence

Nicholas County dispatchers tell 13 News that a juvenile was found dead at a residence earlier today.

Crews responded to an alert in the Lockwood area at roughly 1:30 p.m.

According to a release from the Nicholas County Sheriff's Department, a 14-year-old girl was found unresponsive at a residence.

Deputies say she was transported to Summersville Regional Medical Center before dying.

The body has been sent to the State Medical Examiners Office for autopsy.

The Nicholas County Sheriff's Department are investigating the death as suspicious.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.