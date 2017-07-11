2 Detained, 2 Wanted After High Speed Pursuit in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two people have been detained and two are being searched for after a high speed chase in Kanawha County.

The pursuit began after a call of a stolen vehicle around 6:30 p.m. at the Cabela's on Cross Terrace Boulevard off of Corridor G. The vehicle drove north on Corridor G in excess of 85 mph before getting off of the highway at Oakwood Road.

The vehicle drove on to Bridge Road in the Louden Heights Area before turning onto Turley Road.

Once on Turley Road, the suspects bailed the vehicle. Two were detained but a white male and white female are being searched in the woods off of Turley Road.

South Charleston Police is searching for the two remaining people who bailed the vehicle.

