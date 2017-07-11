2 Town Center Mall Businesses Closing - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

2 Town Center Mall Businesses Closing

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
SAN FRANCISCO (WCMH) – Gymboree announced Tuesday the closure of 350 retail stores, including 17 in Ohio.

The announcement comes as part of the company’s bankruptcy restructuring.

“Today’s announcement represents the next step in the Company’s court-supervised financial restructuring as we work to more strongly position the business for long-term growth and success,” said Daniel Griesemer, President and CEO of Gymboree.

The company will close 11, Ohio Gymboree stores, five Crazy 8 stores and one Janie and Jack store.

In West Virginia, 2 Crazy 8 and 1 Gymboree store is closing. That includes both the Gymboree and the Crazy 8 store at the Town Center Mall in Charleston.

In Kentucky, 2 Gymboree stores will be closing.

The closing sales at affected stores are scheduled to begin on Tuesday, July 18.

Tap here for a full list of stores closing nationwide.

