Fugitive Arrested in Scioto County, Ohio

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that a fugitive has been taken into custody.

According to a press release, the Ohio State Highway Patrol apprehended 47-year-old Everett Hodge Jr., of West Portsmouth and Thomas Galloway, 48, of McDermott without incident Tuesday evening during a traffic stop on U.S. 23 in Rosemount.

As troopers approached Hodge, Galloway attempted to flee on foot, but was quickly apprehended.

Both suspects were taken into custody and are facing felony drug charges.

Galloway also had multiple felony warrants for failure to appear for sentencing in reference to drug-related convictions in both Scioto and Adams Counties.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Scioto County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene.

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 10:23 PM EDT
