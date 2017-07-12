Long-awaited WV park officially opens

Crowds gathered to watch the grand opening of a long-awaited West Virginia park.

News outlets report about 100 celebrants gathered Friday to watch the opening of the John Henry Historical Park in Talcott. The park will feature a John Henry statue, an interactive educational kiosk and a picnic shelter.

Rick Moorefield, WVU-Tech Extension Agent and project coordinator, says the idea for the park took form in 1968 as a vision of the Hilldale-Talcott Ruritan Club, whose members wanted to bring economic development to the area.

It wasn't until 2014 that the Summers County Commission acquired 21 acres for the development of the park, which was earmarked as a $2.4 million project.

The John Henry Historical Park Steering Committee also raised more than $500,000 through grants and community donations.