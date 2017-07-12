Should high schools teach gun safety courses? - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Should high schools teach gun safety courses?

DENMARK, Wis. (WFRV) - Growing popularity of a shooting sport in Wisconsin has a state lawmaker introducing a bill aimed at starting gun education programs in high schools. But as Local 5's Kris Schuller reports some area educators worry how they would fit this class into the existing school day. 

For two years the Denmark School District has been offering students in grades 7 through 12 the chance to be a member in the trap shooting club.  Georgia Pantzlaff has been involved from the start.

“It’s such a fun sport, it’s not like you have to be a jock or in a certain group opf people, you can be anybody and join and have fun,” said Pantzlaff.

In those two years, membership on the team has doubled. It’s an example of a surging interest in this club sport statewide that has Rep. Ken Skowronski (R-Franklin) introducing a bill requiring the Department of Public Instruction and Department of Natural Resources to develop cirriculum for a class on gun safety for high schools. But that class would be an elective and only offered at each school district's discretion. 

The coach of Denmark's trap shooting club thinks it's a good idea - even given the fact that his team's members are already required to take a safety course before joining.

“Because even if they will never hunt, sometime they will come into contact with a gun,” said Andy Pantzlaff.

But the superintendent of the Denmark School District has some concerns. While he's a longtime gun owner and a strong supporter of trap shooting club, he wonders where he and other small school districts will find the resources needed to teach a gun safety class.

“I don't necessarily agree schools need to take this on, one more thing for schools to take on,” said Superintendent Tony Klaubauf.  “Even if it's voluntarily, pretty soon the pressure is on rural areas. People asking aren't you doing this - and then what do we eliminate and who do we train to do this?”

The bill has not yet been scheduled for a public hearing. It would not allow live ammunition on school grounds. 

