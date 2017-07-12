Myrtle Beach enacts midnight curfew for kids 17 and under - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Myrtle Beach enacts midnight curfew for kids 17 and under

Posted: Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach City Council changed the juvenile curfew on Tuesday in order to help prevent crime in the city.

Anyone 17 years old or younger is no longer allowed to be out alone after midnight. A parent or guardian must accompany them if they are going to be out in the city between 12am and 6am Previously, the curfew hours were from 1am to 6am.

City leaders started discussing moving the curfew up an hour earlier immediately after video of a shooting on Ocean Boulevard went viral last month. That shooting was one of several that weekend.

Even though the curfew has only changed by one hour, Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes said he’s confident that change, along with about 200 new city street lights, will have an impact on public safety. “We’ve noticed that the crimes that we’ve had, that have been through young people, have all been after midnight. We feel that taking it back to midnight will help us move in the right direction in solving this problem,” said Mayor Rhodes.

Rhodes also said Myrtle Beach Police will arrest any minor caught without a guardian between the hours of midnight and 6am.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Myrtle Beach enacts midnight curfew for kids 17 and under

    Myrtle Beach enacts midnight curfew for kids 17 and under

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 9:37 AM EDT2017-07-12 13:37:27 GMT

    Myrtle Beach City Council changed the juvenile curfew on Tuesday in order to help prevent crime in the city.

    Myrtle Beach City Council changed the juvenile curfew on Tuesday in order to help prevent crime in the city.

  • Should high schools teach gun safety courses?

    Should high schools teach gun safety courses?

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 3:17 AM EDT2017-07-12 07:17:21 GMT
    wearegreenbaywearegreenbay

    The coach of a trap shooting club thinks it's a good idea.

    The coach of a trap shooting club thinks it's a good idea.

  • KY official to testify before Congress about opioids

    KY official to testify before Congress about opioids

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 3:14 AM EDT2017-07-12 07:14:35 GMT

    A new state law that went into effect last month limits prescriptions of opioid painkillers to three days, with some exceptions.

    A new state law that went into effect last month limits prescriptions of opioid painkillers to three days, with some exceptions.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:26:49 GMT

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

  • SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    Monday, July 3 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-07-03 19:12:04 GMT
    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 
    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 

  • Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 2 Town Center Mall Businesses Closing

    2 Town Center Mall Businesses Closing

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 9:09 PM EDT2017-07-12 01:09:36 GMT
    WCMHWCMH

    SAN FRANCISCO (WCMH) – Gymboree announced Tuesday the closure of 350 retail stores, including 17 in Ohio. The announcement comes as part of the company’s bankruptcy restructuring. “Today’s announcement represents the next step in the Company’s court-supervised financial restructuring as we work to more strongly position the business for long-term growth and success,” said Daniel Griesemer, President and CEO of Gymboree. The company will close 11,...

    SAN FRANCISCO (WCMH) – Gymboree announced Tuesday the closure of 350 retail stores, including 17 in Ohio. The announcement comes as part of the company’s bankruptcy restructuring. “Today’s announcement represents the next step in the Company’s court-supervised financial restructuring as we work to more strongly position the business for long-term growth and success,” said Daniel Griesemer, President and CEO of Gymboree. The company will close 11,...

  • 14-year-old girl dies in bathtub after being electrocuted by cellphone

    14-year-old girl dies in bathtub after being electrocuted by cellphone

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 5:58 PM EDT2017-07-11 21:58:15 GMT
    TEXAS (KRON) – A community is in mourning after the tragic death of a 14-year-old girl. Her family says Madison Coe was electrocuted while taking a bath, when she grabbed her cell phone that was plugged in the wall charging. “There was a burn mark on her hand, the hand that would have grabbed the phone. And that was just very obvious that that’s what had happened,” her grandmother Donna O’Guinn said. “I call her my shining star,” she said. ...
    TEXAS (KRON) – A community is in mourning after the tragic death of a 14-year-old girl. Her family says Madison Coe was electrocuted while taking a bath, when she grabbed her cell phone that was plugged in the wall charging. “There was a burn mark on her hand, the hand that would have grabbed the phone. And that was just very obvious that that’s what had happened,” her grandmother Donna O’Guinn said. “I call her my shining star,” she said. ...

  • FBI, Law Enforcement Finish Search Property in Samantha Burns Case

    FBI, Law Enforcement Finish Search Property in Samantha Burns Case

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-11 19:26:47 GMT

    According to Jeff Lawless, the Lawrence County Sheriff, they have completed their search of the property in Lawrence County, Ohio in regards to the Samantha Burns kidnapping and murder case.

    According to Jeff Lawless, the Lawrence County Sheriff, they have completed their search of the property in Lawrence County, Ohio in regards to the Samantha Burns kidnapping and murder case.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.