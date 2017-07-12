CNBC says West Virginia is in Economic Death Spiral

CNBC has rated West Virginia as the worst state for business in America in 2017.
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is now a candidate for the United State Senate, declaring for the republican primary. "I know how to save money and run a tight ship. My office saved 4 million dollars, simply by creating the state's first ever disability fraud unit," said Atty. Gen Patrick Morrisey, (R) Candidate for U.S. Senate. Not everyone is a fan of Morrisey getting into the Senate race. Third District Congressman Evan Jenkins is also in the Republican ...
West Virginia's Republican Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has announced his candidacy for the US Senate in West Virginia against Democrat Senator Joe Manchin.
After touring one of the few recently built coal-fired power plants in the U.S., Energy Secretary Rick Perry says they're important for the country's future.
CNBC has rated West Virginia as the worst state for business in America in 2017.
There’s now an official campaign committee to get actor and former WWE star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson elected as president in 2020. A West Virginia formally created the campaign committee called “Run The Rock 2020,” according to Federal Election Committee records.
The Charleston Police Department is getting a new Chief of Police.
WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump said Sunday that "it is time to move forward in working constructively with Russia" after his lengthy meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Germany. But he is still avoiding the question of whether he accepts Putin's denial that Russia was responsible for meddling in the 2016 election.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, says she hopes to find “compromises and answers.”
After touring one of the few recently built coal-fired power plants in the U.S., Energy Secretary Rick Perry says they're important for the country's future.
“A lot of people interfere. It’s been happening for a long time,” Trump said in Poland.
Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.
Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
SAN FRANCISCO (WCMH) – Gymboree announced Tuesday the closure of 350 retail stores, including 17 in Ohio. The announcement comes as part of the company’s bankruptcy restructuring. “Today’s announcement represents the next step in the Company’s court-supervised financial restructuring as we work to more strongly position the business for long-term growth and success,” said Daniel Griesemer, President and CEO of Gymboree. The company will close 11,...
According to Jeff Lawless, the Lawrence County Sheriff, they have completed their search of the property in Lawrence County, Ohio in regards to the Samantha Burns kidnapping and murder case.
A mother is facing child endangerment charges after she left her 5-month-old baby in a parked car in a Walmart parking lot in Ohio.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two people have been detained and two are being searched for after a high speed chase in Kanawha County. The pursuit began after a call of a stolen vehicle around 6:30 p.m. at the Cabela's on Cross Terrace Boulevard off of Corridor G. The vehicle drove north on Corridor G in excess of 85 mph before getting off of the highway at Oakwood Road. The vehicle drove on to Bridge Road in the Louden Heights Area before turning onto Turley Road. Once on Turley Roa...
The player wins when they complete the final task, committing suicide, on the 50th day.
Nicholas County dispatchers tell 13 News that a juvenile was found dead at a residence earlier today. Crews responded to an alert in the Lockwood area at roughly 1:30 p.m. The cause of death is unknown at this time. The Nicholas County Sheriff's Department are investigating. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.
The park will feature a John Henry statue, an interactive educational kiosk and a picnic shelter.
Authorities allege that a Pennsylvania woman set her sleeping boyfriend on fire and then threw buckets of urine on him to extinguish the flames.
Myrtle Beach City Council changed the juvenile curfew on Tuesday in order to help prevent crime in the city.
