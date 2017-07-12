Fatal Accident on I-77 Near Kanawha City

KANAWHA CITY, WV (WOWK) - Dispatchers have confirmed that an accident on I-77 near Kanawha City has resulted in one fatality.

According to dispatchers, the accident was reported at 11:32 am.

One vehicle struck a retaining wall, and one person was found to not be breathing.

The fatality was confirmed at 11:50 a.m. on the scene.

We have a crew headed to the scene, and we will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.