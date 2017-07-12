Fatal Accident on I-77 Near Kanawha City - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Fatal Accident on I-77 Near Kanawha City

Posted: Updated:

KANAWHA CITY, WV (WOWK) - Dispatchers have confirmed that an accident on I-77 near Kanawha City has resulted in one fatality. 

According to dispatchers, the accident was reported at 11:32 am.

One vehicle struck a retaining wall, and one person was found to not be breathing.

The fatality was confirmed at 11:50 a.m. on the scene. 

We have a crew headed to the scene, and we will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Fatal Accident on I-77 Near Kanawha City

    Fatal Accident on I-77 Near Kanawha City

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 12:12 PM EDT2017-07-12 16:12:43 GMT

     Dispatchers have confirmed that an accident on I-77 near Kanawha City has resulted in one fatality.

     Dispatchers have confirmed that an accident on I-77 near Kanawha City has resulted in one fatality.

  • 3-year-old boy in body cast after jumping on trampoline

    3-year-old boy in body cast after jumping on trampoline

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 10:44 AM EDT2017-07-12 14:44:17 GMT

     A 3-year-old  boy is in a cast from the waist down for an injury suffered while jumping on a trampoline.

     A 3-year-old  boy is in a cast from the waist down for an injury suffered while jumping on a trampoline.

  • Lanes reopen after crash along I-64 eastbound

    Lanes reopen after crash along I-64 eastbound

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 8:38 AM EDT2017-07-12 12:38:19 GMT
    WV511.orgWV511.org

    Stay with 13 News for updates to this story. 

    Stay with 13 News for updates to this story. 

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:26:49 GMT

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

  • SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    Monday, July 3 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-07-03 19:12:04 GMT
    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 
    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 

  • Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 2 Town Center Mall Businesses Closing

    2 Town Center Mall Businesses Closing

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 9:09 PM EDT2017-07-12 01:09:36 GMT
    WCMHWCMH

    SAN FRANCISCO (WCMH) – Gymboree announced Tuesday the closure of 350 retail stores, including 17 in Ohio. The announcement comes as part of the company’s bankruptcy restructuring. “Today’s announcement represents the next step in the Company’s court-supervised financial restructuring as we work to more strongly position the business for long-term growth and success,” said Daniel Griesemer, President and CEO of Gymboree. The company will close 11,...

    SAN FRANCISCO (WCMH) – Gymboree announced Tuesday the closure of 350 retail stores, including 17 in Ohio. The announcement comes as part of the company’s bankruptcy restructuring. “Today’s announcement represents the next step in the Company’s court-supervised financial restructuring as we work to more strongly position the business for long-term growth and success,” said Daniel Griesemer, President and CEO of Gymboree. The company will close 11,...

  • 14-year-old girl dies in bathtub after being electrocuted by cellphone

    14-year-old girl dies in bathtub after being electrocuted by cellphone

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 5:58 PM EDT2017-07-11 21:58:15 GMT
    TEXAS (KRON) – A community is in mourning after the tragic death of a 14-year-old girl. Her family says Madison Coe was electrocuted while taking a bath, when she grabbed her cell phone that was plugged in the wall charging. “There was a burn mark on her hand, the hand that would have grabbed the phone. And that was just very obvious that that’s what had happened,” her grandmother Donna O’Guinn said. “I call her my shining star,” she said. ...
    TEXAS (KRON) – A community is in mourning after the tragic death of a 14-year-old girl. Her family says Madison Coe was electrocuted while taking a bath, when she grabbed her cell phone that was plugged in the wall charging. “There was a burn mark on her hand, the hand that would have grabbed the phone. And that was just very obvious that that’s what had happened,” her grandmother Donna O’Guinn said. “I call her my shining star,” she said. ...

  • FBI, Law Enforcement Finish Search Property in Samantha Burns Case

    FBI, Law Enforcement Finish Search Property in Samantha Burns Case

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-11 19:26:47 GMT

    According to Jeff Lawless, the Lawrence County Sheriff, they have completed their search of the property in Lawrence County, Ohio in regards to the Samantha Burns kidnapping and murder case.

    According to Jeff Lawless, the Lawrence County Sheriff, they have completed their search of the property in Lawrence County, Ohio in regards to the Samantha Burns kidnapping and murder case.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.