Person Revived with Narcan after Accident on I-77 Near Kanawha City

KANAWHA CITY, WV (WOWK) - Dispatchers have confirmed that an accident on I-77 near Kanawha City has resulted in one person being revived with Narcan.

According to dispatchers, the accident was reported at 11:32 am.

One vehicle struck a retaining wall, and one person was found to not be breathing.

The driver was initially reported as deceased, but was then revived with Narcan, an opioid treatment drug.

They were then transported to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.