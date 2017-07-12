Congressmen Introduce Article of Impeachment Against President Trump

Two U.S. Congressmen have introduced an Article of Impeachment against President Donald Trump for Obstruction of Justice.
Two U.S. Congressmen have introduced an Article of Impeachment against President Donald Trump for Obstruction of Justice.
A federal appeals court has upheld $1.23 million in civil contempt fines ordered against one of Gov. Jim Justice's family coal companies.
A federal appeals court has upheld $1.23 million in civil contempt fines ordered against one of Gov. Jim Justice's family coal companies.
CNBC has rated West Virginia as the worst state for business in America in 2017.
CNBC has rated West Virginia as the worst state for business in America in 2017.
There’s now an official campaign committee to get actor and former WWE star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson elected as president in 2020. A West Virginia formally created the campaign committee called “Run The Rock 2020,” according to Federal Election Committee records.
There’s now an official campaign committee to get actor and former WWE star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson elected as president in 2020. A West Virginia formally created the campaign committee called “Run The Rock 2020,” according to Federal Election Committee records.
The Charleston Police Department is getting a new Chief of Police.
The Charleston Police Department is getting a new Chief of Police.
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is now a candidate for the United State Senate, declaring for the republican primary. "I know how to save money and run a tight ship. My office saved 4 million dollars, simply by creating the state's first ever disability fraud unit," said Atty. Gen Patrick Morrisey, (R) Candidate for U.S. Senate. Not everyone is a fan of Morrisey getting into the Senate race. Third District Congressman Evan Jenkins is also in the Republican ...
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is now a candidate for the United State Senate, declaring for the republican primary. "I know how to save money and run a tight ship. My office saved 4 million dollars, simply by creating the state's first ever disability fraud unit," said Atty. Gen Patrick Morrisey, (R) Candidate for U.S. Senate. Not everyone is a fan of Morrisey getting into the Senate race. Third District Congressman Evan Jenkins is also in the Republican ...
West Virginia's Republican Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has announced his candidacy for the US Senate in West Virginia against Democrat Senator Joe Manchin.
West Virginia's Republican Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has announced his candidacy for the US Senate in West Virginia against Democrat Senator Joe Manchin.
WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump said Sunday that "it is time to move forward in working constructively with Russia" after his lengthy meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Germany. But he is still avoiding the question of whether he accepts Putin's denial that Russia was responsible for meddling in the 2016 election.
WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump said Sunday that "it is time to move forward in working constructively with Russia" after his lengthy meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Germany. But he is still avoiding the question of whether he accepts Putin's denial that Russia was responsible for meddling in the 2016 election.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, says she hopes to find “compromises and answers.”
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, says she hopes to find “compromises and answers.”
Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.
Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.
Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.
Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
SAN FRANCISCO (WCMH) – Gymboree announced Tuesday the closure of 350 retail stores, including 17 in Ohio. The announcement comes as part of the company’s bankruptcy restructuring. “Today’s announcement represents the next step in the Company’s court-supervised financial restructuring as we work to more strongly position the business for long-term growth and success,” said Daniel Griesemer, President and CEO of Gymboree. The company will close 11,...
SAN FRANCISCO (WCMH) – Gymboree announced Tuesday the closure of 350 retail stores, including 17 in Ohio. The announcement comes as part of the company’s bankruptcy restructuring. “Today’s announcement represents the next step in the Company’s court-supervised financial restructuring as we work to more strongly position the business for long-term growth and success,” said Daniel Griesemer, President and CEO of Gymboree. The company will close 11,...
A mother is facing child endangerment charges after she left her 5-month-old baby in a parked car in a Walmart parking lot in Ohio.
A mother is facing child endangerment charges after she left her 5-month-old baby in a parked car in a Walmart parking lot in Ohio.
According to Jeff Lawless, the Lawrence County Sheriff, they have completed their search of the property in Lawrence County, Ohio in regards to the Samantha Burns kidnapping and murder case.
According to Jeff Lawless, the Lawrence County Sheriff, they have completed their search of the property in Lawrence County, Ohio in regards to the Samantha Burns kidnapping and murder case.
Dispatchers have confirmed that an accident on I-77 near Kanawha City has resulted in one person being revived with Narcan.
Dispatchers have confirmed that an accident on I-77 near Kanawha City has resulted in one person being revived with Narcan.
A couple accused of abusing and killing their 3-year-old daughter videotaped themselves taunting her with food and abusing her, charging documents said.
A couple accused of abusing and killing their 3-year-old daughter videotaped themselves taunting her with food and abusing her, charging documents said.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two people have been detained and two are being searched for after a high speed chase in Kanawha County. The pursuit began after a call of a stolen vehicle around 6:30 p.m. at the Cabela's on Cross Terrace Boulevard off of Corridor G. The vehicle drove north on Corridor G in excess of 85 mph before getting off of the highway at Oakwood Road. The vehicle drove on to Bridge Road in the Louden Heights Area before turning onto Turley Road. Once on Turley Roa...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two people have been detained and two are being searched for after a high speed chase in Kanawha County. The pursuit began after a call of a stolen vehicle around 6:30 p.m. at the Cabela's on Cross Terrace Boulevard off of Corridor G. The vehicle drove north on Corridor G in excess of 85 mph before getting off of the highway at Oakwood Road. The vehicle drove on to Bridge Road in the Louden Heights Area before turning onto Turley Road. Once on Turley Roa...
A 3-year-old boy is in a cast from the waist down for an injury suffered while jumping on a trampoline.
A 3-year-old boy is in a cast from the waist down for an injury suffered while jumping on a trampoline.
Two U.S. Congressmen have introduced an Article of Impeachment against President Donald Trump for Obstruction of Justice.
Two U.S. Congressmen have introduced an Article of Impeachment against President Donald Trump for Obstruction of Justice.
The player wins when they complete the final task, committing suicide, on the 50th day.
The player wins when they complete the final task, committing suicide, on the 50th day.