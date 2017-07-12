Teenager Missing from Nicholas County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Teenager Missing from Nicholas County

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Nicholas County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing juvenile.

According to a release, the juvenile, named Hayley Estep, left her residence in the Enon area around approximately 2:00am on Tuesday morning.

Hayley is 13 years old, 5'4" in height, and weighs 207 pounds. She also has brown hair and brown eyes.

It is unknown what the juvenile may have been wearing. It is also unknown where she may have went.

Anyone with any information, sightings or whereabouts of Hayley is asked to message or call the Nicholas County Sheriff's Department 304-872-7880.
After Hours call Nicholas County 911 304-872-4911.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Teenager Missing from Nicholas County

    Teenager Missing from Nicholas County

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 3:47 PM EDT2017-07-12 19:47:22 GMT
    NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Nicholas County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing juvenile. According to a release, the juvenile, named Hayley Estep, left her residence in the Enon area around approximately 2:00am on Tuesday morning. Hayley is 13 years old, 5'4" in height, and weighs 207 pounds. She also has brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what the juvenile may have been wearing. It is also unknown where she may have went. Anyon...
    NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Nicholas County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing juvenile. According to a release, the juvenile, named Hayley Estep, left her residence in the Enon area around approximately 2:00am on Tuesday morning. Hayley is 13 years old, 5'4" in height, and weighs 207 pounds. She also has brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what the juvenile may have been wearing. It is also unknown where she may have went. Anyon...

  • UPDATE: 4 Detained After High Speed Pursuit in Kanawha County

    UPDATE: 4 Detained After High Speed Pursuit in Kanawha County

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 3:39 PM EDT2017-07-12 19:39:47 GMT
    Elbert MosleyElbert Mosley

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two people have been detained and two are being searched for after a high speed chase in Kanawha County. The pursuit began after a call of a stolen vehicle around 6:30 p.m. at the Cabela's on Cross Terrace Boulevard off of Corridor G. The vehicle drove north on Corridor G in excess of 85 mph before getting off of the highway at Oakwood Road. The vehicle drove on to Bridge Road in the Louden Heights Area before turning onto Turley Road. Once on Turley Roa...

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two people have been detained and two are being searched for after a high speed chase in Kanawha County. The pursuit began after a call of a stolen vehicle around 6:30 p.m. at the Cabela's on Cross Terrace Boulevard off of Corridor G. The vehicle drove north on Corridor G in excess of 85 mph before getting off of the highway at Oakwood Road. The vehicle drove on to Bridge Road in the Louden Heights Area before turning onto Turley Road. Once on Turley Roa...

  • Person Revived with Narcan after Accident on I-77 Near Kanawha City

    Person Revived with Narcan after Accident on I-77 Near Kanawha City

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 1:40 PM EDT2017-07-12 17:40:00 GMT

    Dispatchers have confirmed that an accident on I-77 near Kanawha City has resulted in one person being revived with Narcan.

    Dispatchers have confirmed that an accident on I-77 near Kanawha City has resulted in one person being revived with Narcan.

    •   

  • Missing PersonsMore>>

  • Teenager Missing from Nicholas County

    Teenager Missing from Nicholas County

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 3:47 PM EDT2017-07-12 19:47:22 GMT
    NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Nicholas County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing juvenile. According to a release, the juvenile, named Hayley Estep, left her residence in the Enon area around approximately 2:00am on Tuesday morning. Hayley is 13 years old, 5'4" in height, and weighs 207 pounds. She also has brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what the juvenile may have been wearing. It is also unknown where she may have went. Anyon...
    NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Nicholas County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing juvenile. According to a release, the juvenile, named Hayley Estep, left her residence in the Enon area around approximately 2:00am on Tuesday morning. Hayley is 13 years old, 5'4" in height, and weighs 207 pounds. She also has brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what the juvenile may have been wearing. It is also unknown where she may have went. Anyon...

  • Boy, 12, reported missing after fight

    Boy, 12, reported missing after fight

    Thursday, July 6 2017 8:21 PM EDT2017-07-07 00:21:46 GMT
    NBC4NBC4

    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy last seen in west Columbus. According to Columbus police, Ricci Romea Rader was last seen Thursday afternoon having an altercation with another juvenile in alley in the area of Clarendon Avenue and Midland Avenue. He is described as a white male standing 4’9″ and weighing 92 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing matching a gray basketball jersey and shorts. ...

    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy last seen in west Columbus. According to Columbus police, Ricci Romea Rader was last seen Thursday afternoon having an altercation with another juvenile in alley in the area of Clarendon Avenue and Midland Avenue. He is described as a white male standing 4’9″ and weighing 92 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing matching a gray basketball jersey and shorts. ...

  • Ohio Police Looking for Missing Teen

    Ohio Police Looking for Missing Teen

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 9:29 AM EDT2017-07-05 13:29:52 GMT

    The Lancaster Police Department is looking for a teen missing in Ohio.

    The Lancaster Police Department is looking for a teen missing in Ohio.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:26:49 GMT

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

  • SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    Monday, July 3 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-07-03 19:12:04 GMT
    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 
    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 

  • Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 2 Town Center Mall Businesses Closing

    2 Town Center Mall Businesses Closing

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 9:09 PM EDT2017-07-12 01:09:36 GMT
    WCMHWCMH

    SAN FRANCISCO (WCMH) – Gymboree announced Tuesday the closure of 350 retail stores, including 17 in Ohio. The announcement comes as part of the company’s bankruptcy restructuring. “Today’s announcement represents the next step in the Company’s court-supervised financial restructuring as we work to more strongly position the business for long-term growth and success,” said Daniel Griesemer, President and CEO of Gymboree. The company will close 11,...

    SAN FRANCISCO (WCMH) – Gymboree announced Tuesday the closure of 350 retail stores, including 17 in Ohio. The announcement comes as part of the company’s bankruptcy restructuring. “Today’s announcement represents the next step in the Company’s court-supervised financial restructuring as we work to more strongly position the business for long-term growth and success,” said Daniel Griesemer, President and CEO of Gymboree. The company will close 11,...

  • 14-year-old girl dies in bathtub after being electrocuted by cellphone

    14-year-old girl dies in bathtub after being electrocuted by cellphone

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 5:58 PM EDT2017-07-11 21:58:15 GMT
    TEXAS (KRON) – A community is in mourning after the tragic death of a 14-year-old girl. Her family says Madison Coe was electrocuted while taking a bath, when she grabbed her cell phone that was plugged in the wall charging. “There was a burn mark on her hand, the hand that would have grabbed the phone. And that was just very obvious that that’s what had happened,” her grandmother Donna O’Guinn said. “I call her my shining star,” she said. ...
    TEXAS (KRON) – A community is in mourning after the tragic death of a 14-year-old girl. Her family says Madison Coe was electrocuted while taking a bath, when she grabbed her cell phone that was plugged in the wall charging. “There was a burn mark on her hand, the hand that would have grabbed the phone. And that was just very obvious that that’s what had happened,” her grandmother Donna O’Guinn said. “I call her my shining star,” she said. ...

  • Infant found in locked car parked at Ohio Walmart

    Infant found in locked car parked at Ohio Walmart

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 9:09 AM EDT2017-07-12 13:09:04 GMT

    A mother is facing child endangerment charges after she left her 5-month-old baby in a parked car in a Walmart parking lot in Ohio.

    A mother is facing child endangerment charges after she left her 5-month-old baby in a parked car in a Walmart parking lot in Ohio.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.