Teenager Missing from Nicholas County

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Nicholas County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing juvenile.

According to a release, the juvenile, named Hayley Estep, left her residence in the Enon area around approximately 2:00am on Tuesday morning.

Hayley is 13 years old, 5'4" in height, and weighs 207 pounds. She also has brown hair and brown eyes.

It is unknown what the juvenile may have been wearing. It is also unknown where she may have went.

Anyone with any information, sightings or whereabouts of Hayley is asked to message or call the Nicholas County Sheriff's Department 304-872-7880.

After Hours call Nicholas County 911 304-872-4911.