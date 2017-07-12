Update: Teenager Missing from Nicholas County Found Safe - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Update: Teenager Missing from Nicholas County Found Safe

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
UPDATE: 7/12/17 @ 10:10 p.m.

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - On Thursday evening, Nicholas County Sheriff Deputies located the missing juvenile, Hayley Jean Estep.

She was located at a residence in the Sugar Grove area of Nicholas County.

The department would like to thank the public with assistance in locating the missing juvenile.

ORIGINAL: 7/12/17 @ 3:45 p.m.

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Nicholas County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing juvenile.

According to a release, the juvenile, named Hayley Estep, left her residence in the Enon area around approximately 2:00am on Tuesday morning.

Hayley is 13 years old, 5'4" in height, and weighs 207 pounds. She also has brown hair and brown eyes.

It is unknown what the juvenile may have been wearing. It is also unknown where she may have went.

Anyone with any information, sightings or whereabouts of Hayley is asked to message or call the Nicholas County Sheriff's Department 304-872-7880.
After Hours call Nicholas County 911 304-872-4911.

