Man Arrested for Hiding Cocaine in ‘Cookie Monster’ Doll - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Man Arrested for Hiding Cocaine in ‘Cookie Monster’ Doll

Posted: Updated:

KEY WEST, FL (WFLA) - A Key West man is behind bars after deputies caught him with a large amount of cocaine hidden in a doll.

A deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was in Marathon overnight when he pulled over a black car with the license plate covered and tint so dark he couldn’t see inside.

The driver was identified as 39-year-old Camus McNair. When McNair rolled the window down, the deputy smelled marijuana and decided to search the car.

A backpack was found in the car with a blue “Cookie Monster” doll inside. When the deputy picked it up, he noticed it weighed more than it should. When he took a closer look, he found a slit cut in the doll.

The sheriff’s office says there were two packages inside the doll with a total of 314 grams of cocaine.

McNair was arrested and charged with trafficking in cocaine.

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:26:49 GMT

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

  • SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    Monday, July 3 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-07-03 19:12:04 GMT
    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 
    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 

  • Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 2 Town Center Mall Businesses Closing

    2 Town Center Mall Businesses Closing

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 9:09 PM EDT2017-07-12 01:09:36 GMT
    WCMHWCMH

    SAN FRANCISCO (WCMH) – Gymboree announced Tuesday the closure of 350 retail stores, including 17 in Ohio. The announcement comes as part of the company’s bankruptcy restructuring. “Today’s announcement represents the next step in the Company’s court-supervised financial restructuring as we work to more strongly position the business for long-term growth and success,” said Daniel Griesemer, President and CEO of Gymboree. The company will close 11,...

    SAN FRANCISCO (WCMH) – Gymboree announced Tuesday the closure of 350 retail stores, including 17 in Ohio. The announcement comes as part of the company’s bankruptcy restructuring. “Today’s announcement represents the next step in the Company’s court-supervised financial restructuring as we work to more strongly position the business for long-term growth and success,” said Daniel Griesemer, President and CEO of Gymboree. The company will close 11,...

  • 14-year-old girl dies in bathtub after being electrocuted by cellphone

    14-year-old girl dies in bathtub after being electrocuted by cellphone

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 5:58 PM EDT2017-07-11 21:58:15 GMT
    TEXAS (KRON) – A community is in mourning after the tragic death of a 14-year-old girl. Her family says Madison Coe was electrocuted while taking a bath, when she grabbed her cell phone that was plugged in the wall charging. “There was a burn mark on her hand, the hand that would have grabbed the phone. And that was just very obvious that that’s what had happened,” her grandmother Donna O’Guinn said. “I call her my shining star,” she said. ...
    TEXAS (KRON) – A community is in mourning after the tragic death of a 14-year-old girl. Her family says Madison Coe was electrocuted while taking a bath, when she grabbed her cell phone that was plugged in the wall charging. “There was a burn mark on her hand, the hand that would have grabbed the phone. And that was just very obvious that that’s what had happened,” her grandmother Donna O’Guinn said. “I call her my shining star,” she said. ...

  • Infant found in locked car parked at Ohio Walmart

    Infant found in locked car parked at Ohio Walmart

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 9:09 AM EDT2017-07-12 13:09:04 GMT

    A mother is facing child endangerment charges after she left her 5-month-old baby in a parked car in a Walmart parking lot in Ohio.

    A mother is facing child endangerment charges after she left her 5-month-old baby in a parked car in a Walmart parking lot in Ohio.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.