World's Largest Passenger Steamboat Stops in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - The world's largest passenger steamboat made a stop in Huntington, West Virginia today.

The American Queen made it's way up river from Louisville, Kentucky to the port of Huntington bringing more than 400 visitors to the city.

The retro style steamboat was built in 1995 and has all modern amenities. Passengers were able to sight see throughout the city making stops at Pullman Square, the Huntington Museum of Art, Heritage Farms, and the Ritter Park Rose Garden. City leaders say this will help tourism in the area.

Tyson Compton, of the Cabell Huntington Convention and Visitors Bureau, said "What we're hoping of course is that they'll have a great time while they're here. They'll go home and tell their family and friends and those folks will then come and visit us in Huntington."

Compton tells us that the visit has been in the works for about a year and they are always happy to welcome river boats and their passengers to Huntington.