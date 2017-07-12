Gov. Justice, Mitch Carmichael Fight Over Capitol Bathrooms

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is calling out the State Senate for wanting to upgrade private Capitol Bathrooms.

The Governor says the spending should be used for drug treatment centers instead.

Governor Justice released the following statement:

“Based on how poorly the Legislature did this past year, the taxpayers shouldn’t pay them for a new outhouse— much less a new luxury bathroom,” said Governor Justice. “We’ve got schools with bathrooms that don’t work and these politicians want the taxpayers to pay for gold-plated toilets? You’ve got to be kidding me. Justice added, “Since the Legislature passed a budget that hurt West Virginia families, there is no way they should reward themselves with new amenities in the Capitol, like a special politicians’ bathroom. When they cut the legs out from underneath our people, they should not be rewarded with a spending spree.” Justice concluded, “I’m new to the political process, but is this what they mean by ‘live within your means’? If the facilities are so bad for our lawmakers, I’m happy to get them an outhouse delivered to the Capitol grounds.”

Senate President Mitch Carmichael says the Governor's "bullsnot" remarks need to be flushed down the toilet.

The Senator released the following statement: