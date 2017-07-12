More Candidates File for West Virginia Elections

"Hello, I'm Talley Sergent, and I'm running for Congress," said the new candidate.

And now there are three candidates for Congressional district two in West Virginia. Democrat Talley Sergent is in. The aide to former Senator Jay Rockefeller says the big issue for her, is the proposed repeal of Obamacare in Congress.

"I've listened to people across this district and learned from them, that they are worried their health care is going to get taken away; that's their child with autism won't get to see their doctor and get the care that they need; that these rural hospitals are going to close," Talley Sergent, (D) Candidate for U.S. House - District 2.

Sergent - who lives in Charleston - must first get passed another Democratic challenger, veteran Aaron Scheinberg from the Eastern Panhandle. Current Republican Congressman Alex Mooney is running again, and wants Obamacare gone.

"I'm adamant that we need to repeal Obamacare.It's failed. Doing nothing is not an option. Health care costs have sky-rocketed. There's only one insurer left in West Virginia and they're not making any money, so we've got some problems," said Rep. Alex Mooney, (R) West Virginia.

Also on the stump Wednesday, U.S. Senate candidate Patrick Morrisey, making his return to the Capitol after announcing his Senate bid.

"Advance Conservative values, and do even more to fight the substance abuse epidemic. That's why I'm running, because I believe we can deliver more conservative results than Senator Joe Manchin," said Atty. Gen. Patrick Morrisey, (R) U.S. Senate Candidate.

"So why are these candidate lining up so early with ten months before the primary? Well in politics if you don't start fund raising or recruiting volunteers early, you risk getting left at the starting gate," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.