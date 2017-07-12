Cabin Creek Road Shut Down Due to Crash - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Cabin Creek Road Shut Down Due to Crash

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Cabin Creek Road is shut down due to a two-vehicle crash.

The crash was reported around 9:15 p.m. on the 1900 block of Cabin Creek Road near Dry Branch in southern Kanawha County.

One person has been transported to the hospital with unknown injures due to the crash.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office and East Bank Fire responded to the scene.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

