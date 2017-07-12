Soldier salutes passing funeral procession in pouring rain

VINE GROVE, KY (WCMH) – A touching picture has gone viral on social media.

The photo was taken last Thursday in Vine Grove, Kentucky.

Erin Hester shared an image of a soldier who got out of his jeep in the pouring rain to stand at attention for a passing funeral procession.

Hester wrote in a Facebook post:

I was so completely touched by this today. A funeral procession was passing by and this soldier got out of his jeep to stand at attention in the pouring rain. I always get frustrated when I see cars that don’t pull to the side and stop for a procession, but this gentlemen went above and beyond. I feel pretty confident that there isn’t a military rule that soldiers have to do this. This made my heart happy to see the amount of respect that this gentleman showed a family that he doesn’t even know.

Hester told CNN she was “completely touched” by the moment.

“We had come to a red light when the intersection was blocked by our local police department,” Hester told CNN. “The procession lasted at least a minute and he stood the entire time at attention.”

Hester’s photo has now been shared more than 120,000 times.