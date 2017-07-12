Artie's Party: A Celebration of a Special Milestone

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - His colleagues and friends gathered for a special occasion in his honor;; 15 years on the job at YMCA of Kanawha Valley.

That's especially impressive for Artie Taylor, who faces his own challenges.

Artie is a staff assistant at the Y. His milestone is not just a celebration of 15 years at work, it's also a celebration in life. That's because his job is his connection to humanity in the most personal way.

"I make people happy," a smiling Artie Taylor said.

It's the same smile he puts on every day and helps encourage both members and his colleagues.

"Every day he is here. Every time you encounter him, he inspires you," said Greg Falbo, a personal training at the Y.

And even though Artie can't physically do what most people around him, he feels like he is needed at the Y.

"They make me feel good," said Artie. "They accept me for who i am."

Artie reminds us that everyone deserves a chance. And no matter what we consider are challenges that seem overwhelming, he constantly overcomes his own, and you can't help but admire that.

"He's dependable and responsible and always happy and a really big part of our Y family," said Kim Robertson.

"It's a great day for all of us to celebrate Artie".