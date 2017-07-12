WV Budget Projects Overblown

CHARLESTON- Wednesday , the Governor’s office reported final General Revenue Fund collection numbers for Fiscal Year 2017 were $120.7 million below original estimates. Several gap-filling measures, including taking $40.4 million from the Rainy Day Fund, effectively closed the revenue shortfall for the year.

The Governor’s chief of staff, Nick Casey, highlighted that the Legislature presumed there would be $11 million in surplus from FY17 to be used in the Fiscal Year 2018 which began on July 1. There was no such surplus but this $11 million in fake money was inserted in the state budget by the Legislature. Casey noted that the $11 million in hocus pocus money has to be made up from cost cuts somewhere such as fall trout stockings, volunteer firefighters, DHHR or fairs and festivals.

“Thank goodness that Governor Justice accurately predicted that West Virginia’s severance tax revenue would continue to increase," said Nick Casey, the Governor's chief of staff. “Coal and gas severance taxes are the only real bright spots and have been up in March, April, May and June. Increase in severance tax is coming to pass just like the Governor said it would in his State of the State address.”

"the people of West Virginia are getting hurt unnecessarily due to the cuts the Legislature made in the Governor’s proposed budget. The taxpayers must know that their lawmakers could’ve stopped this pain but they turned their backs on the Governor’s budget. West Virginia is only on the move because of the Governor’s road bills and his vision on severance tax even though he has had to drag a do-nothing Legislature along for the ride," Casey added.

The anticipated revenue gap for FY17 was originally projected to be as high as $192.2 million, but the combination of one-time special revenues along with mid-year budget reductions of nearly $60 million closed that gap and a raid on the rainy day fund and the increases in severance tax the Governor predicted not only filled the gap but resulted in a year end surplus of roughly $63.2 million. The final number will be known at the end of July when the accounting books close for state agencies.

Half of the year-end surplus will be transferred to the Rainy Day Fund and the remaining half will be available for appropriation in FY18. The FY18 General Revenue Fund Budget is dependent on more than $41 million of available net surplus funds at the end of FY17 but that number will be roughly $11 million short.

June General Revenue Fund collections of nearly $424.7 million were $18.7 million below estimate but 6.6 percent ahead of prior year receipts.

Highlights of the major revenue components accounting for nearly all revenue collections include: