Thurmond Train Day is Saturday at New River Gorge

More News More>>

Artie's Party: A Celebration of a Special Milestone Artie's Party: A Celebration of a Special Milestone Artie Taylor KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - His colleagues and friends gathered for a special occasion in his honor;; 15 years on the job at YMCA of Kanawha Valley. That's especially impressive for Artie Taylor, who faces his own challenges. Artie is a staff assistant at the Y. His milestone is not just a celebration of 15 years at work, it's also a celebration in life. That's because his job is his connection to humanity in the most personal way. "I make people happy," a smiling Artie T... KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - His colleagues and friends gathered for a special occasion in his honor;; 15 years on the job at YMCA of Kanawha Valley. That's especially impressive for Artie Taylor, who faces his own challenges. Artie is a staff assistant at the Y. His milestone is not just a celebration of 15 years at work, it's also a celebration in life. That's because his job is his connection to humanity in the most personal way. "I make people happy," a smiling Artie T...

Soldier salutes passing funeral procession in pouring rain Soldier salutes passing funeral procession in pouring rain Erin Hester VINE GROVE, KY (WCMH) – A touching picture has gone viral on social media. The photo was taken last Thursday in Vine Grove, Kentucky. Erin Hester shared an image of a soldier who got out of his jeep in the pouring rain to stand at attention for a passing funeral procession. Hester wrote in a Facebook post: I was so completely touched by this today. A funeral procession was passing by and this soldier got out of his jeep to stand at attention in the pouring rain. I always ge... VINE GROVE, KY (WCMH) – A touching picture has gone viral on social media. The photo was taken last Thursday in Vine Grove, Kentucky. Erin Hester shared an image of a soldier who got out of his jeep in the pouring rain to stand at attention for a passing funeral procession. Hester wrote in a Facebook post: I was so completely touched by this today. A funeral procession was passing by and this soldier got out of his jeep to stand at attention in the pouring rain. I always ge...