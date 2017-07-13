New law will allow open carry of knives, swords in Texas

He will mark the 100th anniversary of America's entry into World War I by visiting U.S. troops.
A pickup truck was used to return the cart to the store.
House Bill 1935 was signed by Governor Greg Abbott in June.
The former first lady made a rare public appearance since leaving the White House in January.
The dogs were euthanized at the owner's request.
The pond is currently blocked off to the public and the city is draining it.
People who respond to the scam are told how to purchase out-of-state bonds.
The event will be held this Saturday.
Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.
Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Family members confirm to 13 News that a loved one who is a postal worker died while delivering mail, after collapsing on a front porch. The family of Ronnie Bowles tells us he was working around Tuesday afternoon on Virginia Avenue in Kanawha City, when he collapsed on a the porch of a residence. EMS workers say that Bowles was transported to an area hospital after receiving a call that someone passed out from heat exhaustion.
A couple accused of abusing and killing their 3-year-old daughter videotaped themselves taunting her with food and abusing her, charging documents said.
Personal data of six million Verizon customers has leaked online, the company confirmed to CNN.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Cabin Creek Road is shut down due to a two-vehicle crash. The crash was reported around 9:15 p.m. on the 1900 block of Cabin Creek Road near Dry Branch in southern Kanawha County. Dispatchers say that injuries are reported in the crash, but it is not clear how many, or what the extent of injuries are to the crash at this time. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office and East Bank Fire responded to the scene. We will provide more information on this story as...
Two U.S. Congressmen have introduced an Article of Impeachment against President Donald Trump for Obstruction of Justice.
Dispatchers have confirmed that an accident on I-77 near Kanawha City has resulted in one person being revived with Narcan.
According to Jeff Lawless, the Lawrence County Sheriff, they have completed their search of the property in Lawrence County, Ohio in regards to the Samantha Burns kidnapping and murder case.
A mother is facing child endangerment charges after she left her 5-month-old baby in a parked car in a Walmart parking lot in Ohio.
SAN FRANCISCO (WCMH) – Gymboree announced Tuesday the closure of 350 retail stores, including 17 in Ohio. The announcement comes as part of the company’s bankruptcy restructuring. “Today’s announcement represents the next step in the Company’s court-supervised financial restructuring as we work to more strongly position the business for long-term growth and success,” said Daniel Griesemer, President and CEO of Gymboree. The company will close 11,...
