New law will allow open carry of knives, swords in Texas

Tyler, TX (KETK) Texans will be able to open carry bowie knives, swords, daggers and spears starting September 1. 

"Push daggers and double sided knives are probably going be more popular with the general public for self defense," Austin Rohr, Superior Firearms owner says. "People could always buy them, own them, and collect them. We actually saw, even for years, people would still carry these knives. I think it was almost unknown to the public that [they were illegal to open carry.]"

House Bill 1935 was signed by Governor Greg Abbott in June. The Texas Knife Law Reform Bill will allow people to open carry anywhere except correctional facilities, colleges, schools, bars and houses of worship.  

Minors are exempt from carrying.

