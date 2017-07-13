Flames damage Sissonville home, family safe

UPDATE

A fire at a home on Kay Neva Lane in Sissonville is now out.

Firefighters were able to contain a small fire to the bedroom.

Crews on scene say nobody was home at the time the flames broke out. They say the residents had left for work just 45 mins before they received the 911 call.

A cause has not yet been determined.

______________

Crews are responding to a working structure fire on Kay Neva Lane in Sissonville.

Dispatchers say a building is up in flames in the 2000 block of the road. The blaze broke out around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday.

No one is believed to be inside the building at this time, according to dispatchers.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will update you with more information as it becomes available.