Cops: Driver of running fuel truck overdoses at Ohio gas station

Police say a fuel truck driver who apparently overdosed on drugs and was found slumped over the wheel of his running vehicle at an Ohio gas station was "sitting on a bomb."

Crews are responding to a working structure fire on Kay Neva Lane in Sissonville. Dispatchers say a building is up in flames in the 2000 block of the road. The blaze broke out around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday. No one is believed to be inside the building at this time, according to dispatchers. We have a crew on the way to the scene and will update you with more information as it becomes available.

Family members confirm to 13 News that a loved one who is a postal worker died while delivering mail, after collapsing on a front porch. The family of Ronnie Bowles tells us he was working around Tuesday afternoon on Virginia Avenue in Kanawha City, when he collapsed on a the porch of a residence. EMS workers say that Bowles was transported to an area hospital after receiving a call that someone passed out from heat exhaustion.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Cabin Creek Road is shut down due to a two-vehicle crash. The crash was reported around 9:15 p.m. on the 1900 block of Cabin Creek Road near Dry Branch in southern Kanawha County. Dispatchers say that injuries are reported in the crash, but it is not clear how many, or what the extent of injuries are to the crash at this time. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office and East Bank Fire responded to the scene. We will provide more information on this story as...

According to Jeff Lawless, the Lawrence County Sheriff, they have completed their search of the property in Lawrence County, Ohio in regards to the Samantha Burns kidnapping and murder case.

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Nicholas County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing juvenile. According to a release, the juvenile, named Hayley Estep, left her residence in the Enon area around approximately 2:00am on Tuesday morning. Hayley is 13 years old, 5'4" in height, and weighs 207 pounds. She also has brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what the juvenile may have been wearing. It is also unknown where she may have went. Anyon...