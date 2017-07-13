Cops: Driver of running fuel truck overdoses at Ohio gas station - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Cops: Driver of running fuel truck overdoses at Ohio gas station

CLEVES, Ohio (AP) - Police say a fuel truck driver who apparently overdosed on drugs and was found slumped over the wheel of his running vehicle at an Ohio gas station was "sitting on a bomb."
    
WLWT-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2tfKTVT ) that 36-year-old Kristopher Phoenix has been charged with felony drug possession and operating a vehicle under the influence. The Cincinnati man was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Cleves, outside Cincinnati.
    
Police say a customer noticed Phoenix slumped over the wheel and notified store clerks, who called police. Officers found a film canister inside the truck containing heroin, pills and a straw. Police say Phoenix didn't need to be revived with the opioid reversal drug naloxone.
    
Police Chief Rick Jones says Phoenix was "sitting on a bomb."
    
Phoenix's lawyer wasn't immediately available for comment Thursday.
    
