Yeager Airport Reaches Nearly $1 Million Insurance Settlement

Artie Taylor

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - His colleagues and friends gathered for a special occasion in his honor;; 15 years on the job at YMCA of Kanawha Valley. That's especially impressive for Artie Taylor, who faces his own challenges. Artie is a staff assistant at the Y. His milestone is not just a celebration of 15 years at work, it's also a celebration in life. That's because his job is his connection to humanity in the most personal way. "I make people happy," a smiling Artie T...