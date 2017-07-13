2 Police Officers Injured in Kanawha County Police Pursuit

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Saint Albans Police say two police officers have been hurt, and three people have been detained after a police pursuit.

According to the Saint Albans Police Chief, a stolen vehicle was reported out of Logan County in the St. Albans area shortly after 12:30 p.m.

A police pursuit began, which took place on Washington Avenue in St. Albans. The driver of the stolen vehicle attempted to ram a police vehicle during the pursuit.

The vehicle pursuit ended on Richmond Street, a dead-end street, where the police chief says that two people took off on foot.

According to the Saint Albans Police Chief, one officer was struck in the nose while attempting to capture one of the fleeing suspects. Another officer was injured in the arm while taking a suspect into custody.

The two officers injured are identified as Officer P.A. Bass and Officer M.W. Cooper. The Police Chief says they are being treated in the hospital on non-life threatening injuries.

Three people were detained as a result of the police pursuit, which police say last around 10 minutes in total.

A 5-year-old child was also in the vehicle during the pursuit.

Saint Albans Police, Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, and West Virginia State Police responded to the scene.