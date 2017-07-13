Study finds 2nd-born kids are more likely to be criminals, get i - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Study finds 2nd-born kids are more likely to be criminals, get in trouble

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – A study found that second-born children are more likely to get in trouble than their siblings.

According to the study Birth Order and Delinquency: Evidence from Denmark and Florida, families with two or more children, second-born boys are 20 to 40 percent more likely to be disciplined in school and enter the criminal justice system compared to first-born boys even when compared to other siblings.

Researchers say differences in parental attention may be a contributing factor in delinquency across birth order.

“Second-born children tend to have less maternal attention than do their older siblings because first-born children experience their mother’s maternity leaves and temporarily reduced labor market participation both following their own births as well as following the birth of the second-born,” researchers said.

For the study, researchers examined families in both Florida and Denmark.

