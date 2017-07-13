Police: Woman arrested for drugs in camper full of children - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Police: Woman arrested for drugs in camper full of children


By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WYMT) - A woman is behind bars, accused of going inside a camper without permission.

Cheyenne May, 20, was found inside a camper on Sester Branch Road in the Cold Water neighborhood Wednesday. According to officials, May asked to take a shower and started turning radio speakers over.

When deputies arrived, May walked into a bedroom and told a juvenile to hide her drugs. Police found needles inside May’s purse with a brown liquid substance believed to be Heroin.

May was in the camper with several children ages 4-17.

May was taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center. She is charged with Criminal Trespassing Third Degree, Possession of a Controlled Substance First Degree, Drug Paraphernalia, Public Intoxication and Endangering the Welfare of a Minor.

