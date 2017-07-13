KSP: Over 50 Lbs. of Marijuana Found During Traffic Stop

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY (WEHT) - Kentucky State Police said they found 52.6 lbs. of marijuana during a traffic stop on Wednesday.

Around 5:45 p.m., a 2017 Ford Focus was pulled over on Interstate 24 in Christian County.

Authorities said 35-year-old Yariel Hernandez of Hialeah, Florida and 39-year-old Reynaldo Licor of Colorado Springs, Colorado were in the vehicle.

A K-9 alerted on the rear passenger side of the vehicle and when consent was given to search, authorities said they found 52.6 lbs. of marijuana located in several large canvas bags and a suitcase.

Hernandez, the driver, was arrested and charged with following another vehicle too closely and trafficking marijuana. Licor, the passenger, was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana.